Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

The Seven Deadly Sins Anime Is Looking Pretty Rough

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
374
Save
Image: All: 2ch

Damn. The latest season of Seven Deadly Sins features some iffy animation. No doubt it will get cleaned up for the ultimate Blu-ray release, but in the meantime, fans have to contend with some jarring art.

Via 2ch, here are some of the most egregious examples. Granted, animators are overworked and rushed, but it might be wise to dial that back when the finished product is getting impacted to this extent:

Advertisement

As this r/anime thread points out, A-1 Studio did the first three seasons of Seven Deadly Sins. The third and current one ended up in the hands of Studio Deen. It doesn’t look like the transition was smooth and hopefully, the season can get cleaned up.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts