Image: Sega, Tanita

The Sega Saturn doesn’t only live on in our memories, but as a bathroom scale in Japan.



Japanese scale maker Tanita created this, which actually isn’t just a scale. It’s also a body composition meter.

This has an official English language description, which reads:

Sega Saturn represented a leap into the new age of entertainment. Body Composition Monitor changed the way people manage their health. This is a collaboration item between Sega and Tanita. Let’s go forward together. Korede game ha dekinaiyo.

That last part means, “You cannot play a [video] game with this.” You can, however, stand on it.

Advertisement

According to Livedoor, this went on sale April 13 for 6,000 yen ($56).

The Mega Drive gets a mini version, and the Saturn gets a scale. Go figure!