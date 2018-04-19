The Sega Saturn doesn’t only live on in our memories, but as a bathroom scale in Japan.
Japanese scale maker Tanita created this, which actually isn’t just a scale. It’s also a body composition meter.
This has an official English language description, which reads:
Sega Saturn represented a leap into the new age of entertainment. Body Composition Monitor changed the way people manage their health. This is a collaboration item between Sega and Tanita. Let’s go forward together. Korede game ha dekinaiyo.
That last part means, “You cannot play a [video] game with this.” You can, however, stand on it.
According to Livedoor, this went on sale April 13 for 6,000 yen ($56).
The Mega Drive gets a mini version, and the Saturn gets a scale. Go figure!
