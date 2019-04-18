Illustration for article titled The Sega Genesis Mini, A Size Comparison
Screenshot: Famitsu
We know the Sega Genesis Mini is small, but I don’t believe we have seen it side-by-side with the original console. That is, until now.

During today’s Famitsu livestream, the actual hardware was shown off to give a better idea of the machine’s size.

Screenshot: Famitsu

Like other mini consoles, it’s small!

Screenshot: Famitsu

Screenshot: Famitsu

This is obviously the Mega Drive version, and the controller is slightly different.

The controller on the right is the new controller, while the one of the left is the original.
Screenshot: Famitsu

But as Sega’s Hiroyuki Miyazaki explained during the stream, variations exist among original controllers due to differences between batches. 