Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

We know the Sega Genesis Mini is small, but I don’t believe we have seen it side-by-side with the original console. That is, until now.



During today’s Famitsu livestream, the actual hardware was shown off to give a better idea of the machine’s size.

Like other mini consoles, it’s small!



Advertisement

This is obviously the Mega Drive version, and the controller is slightly different.



Advertisement

But as Sega’s Hiroyuki Miyazaki explained during the stream, variations exist among original controllers due to differences between batches.