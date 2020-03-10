Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Image: Famitsu

The second season of anime Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World will be delayed due to Covid-19. It was supposed to start this April, but the show will instead begin this July due to this year’s epidemic. 

