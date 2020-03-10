The second season of anime Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World will be delayed due to Covid-19. It was supposed to start this April, but the show will instead begin this July due to this year’s epidemic.
The second season of anime Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World will be delayed due to Covid-19. It was supposed to start this April, but the show will instead begin this July due to this year’s epidemic.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.