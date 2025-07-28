Celebrities Are Being Forced To Play Mario Kart With The Rizzler Now

A bunch of very famous actors and celebrities were forced by their agents to play Mario Kart World with The Rizzler, a super popular online star, while visiting San Diego Comic Con this weekend. This is just how stuff works now.

In the year of our lord 2025, the biggest and most famous people on the planet aren’t talented musicians or skilled actors. Instead, the kings of pop culture today are random people who went viral on TikTok and were able to grow that virality into an empire. If you want your new movie or TV show to succeed, these are the gatekeepers you must appease. And one of the most famous of these viral stars is a young kid known online as The Rizzler. That’s why a 9-year-old from New Jersey was the guest of honor at a Nintendo event hosted by Variety during SDCC.

During the past weekend, people (myself included) spotted numerous clips and images of celebrities like Alison Brie, Dave Franco, David Dastmalchian, Michael C. Hall, Norman Reedus, and Nathan Fillion playing Mario Kart World on Switch against The Rizzler.

In most of the clips and photos, The Rizzler is seen winning and celebrating his victories. Sometimes the celebrities appear to be into the game. Most of the time, they seemed confused as to why they were playing Mario Kart World with a kid as part of their press tour. I’d be confused, too.

Reactions online about The Rizzler playing Mario Kart World with big stars were all over the place, with some congratulating the celebs for finally meeting a real bigshot, others joking about how absurd the situation is, and others still believing that this was a sign of the end.

“I’m so glad they’re doing Make A Wish for all these unfortunate actors, it must be an honor meeting such a legend,” posted one person on Instagram.

“I don’t usually trash kids but this Rizzler mf is like a horseman of the apocalypse,” said a different user on social media site BlueSky.

This isn’t the first time The Rizzler, who became extremely famous after appearing with the Costco Guys on TikTok, has promoted Nintendo games. Earlier this year, he and his dad created a bizarre video ad for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for the Nintendo Switch that is either a hyperaware piece of satire mocking sponsored content or is just the most unnatural attempt at “hanging out” I’ve seen in a long time.

Anyway, I can’t wait to vote for The Rizzler in a future presidential election, likely against some streamer who played Dark Souls for 53 days straight while eating Doritos or something. This all seems good and healthy and not a sign that everything is collapsing around us as monoculture dies and is replaced with the algorithm.

