iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:The Red Lantern
The Red LanternSwitchPCKotaku Coremetapost
3
The Red Lantern, a “story-driven rogue-lite” about building a dog-sledding team, is coming to Switch and PC on October 22. Why does a life in the Alaskan wilderness sound so tempting right now.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

manganious
MANGANious

Whenever I hear, “rogue-like” or “procedurally generated” my interest plummets. They’re so difficult to do well without making you feel like you’re just battling through a randomiser with very little design.

Also looks like a videogame where dogs die. This is gonna be very difficult for some people.