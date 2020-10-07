The Red Lantern, a “story-driven rogue-lite” about building a dog-sledding team, is coming to Switch and PC on October 22. Why does a life in the Alaskan wilderness sound so tempting right now.
DISCUSSION
Whenever I hear, “rogue-like” or “procedurally generated” my interest plummets. They’re so difficult to do well without making you feel like you’re just battling through a randomiser with very little design.
Also looks like a videogame where dogs die. This is gonna be very difficult for some people.