There are plans to open a VR-based massage shop called Toranoana VR Relaxation in Tokyo’s Akihabara. Customers don VR headsets as they get foot rubs from virtual anime girls.



Before the shop opens, free VR massages are being given out for a limited time at a temporary location in the Akihabara UDX building.

The sessions have been booked up.

During the massage, you wear a VR headset so you can see the anime girl rubbing your feet.

Looks like this is a fairly rigorous foot massage.

But it’s not an anime girl who is doing the massage.



And that’s the point!



