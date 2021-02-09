Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

The Pokémon Company Screwed Up Plushie And Is Sorry

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
1
Illustration for article titled The Pokémon Company Screwed Up Plushie And Is Sorry
Image: The Pokémon Company
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Official Pokémon retail shops released a mistaken Magnemite plushie. Many people might not even spot the error at first glance, but those who are drawn to the electric steel Pokémon will.

Compare the official art (above) with the plush toy mistake (below). Can you spot the snafu? Surely, the big red circle helps!

Illustration for article titled The Pokémon Company Screwed Up Plushie And Is Sorry
Image: The Pokémon Company
Advertisement

That’s right, the colors on Magnemite’s magnet are reversed. Blue should be on the top and red on the bottom.

The wrong version went on sale last July through this January in Japan at Pokémon Centers and Pokémon Stores as well as through official online shops, including Amazon Japan.

G/O Media may get a commission
Lelo Valentine's Day Sale
Up To 85% Off
Lelo Valentine's Day Sale

Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown
Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

The Pokémon Company offered its sincerest apology for any trouble this might have caused and promised to step up quality control to prevent something like this ever happening again.

Illustration for article titled The Pokémon Company Screwed Up Plushie And Is Sorry
Image: The Pokémon Company
Advertisement

To right this wrong, the company is also offering to exchange the mistaken Magnemite for a correct version.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION