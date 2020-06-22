The PlayStation PocketStation Makes For An Excellent Backpack

Image : Yoshito

Remember the PocketStation? Released in Japan for the original PlayStation, it was a Memory Card peripheral outfitted with LCD screen and the ability to run software. Turns out the PocketStation’s shape works very well in backpack-form.



Twitter user Yoshito created this PocketStation backpack. It’s not working or playable, of course, but does feature the white Sony cat Toro from Dokodemo Issho.

This backpack sure looks excellent!