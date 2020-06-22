Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

The PlayStation PocketStation Makes For An Excellent Backpack

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Image: Yoshito
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
Remember the PocketStation? Released in Japan for the original PlayStation, it was a Memory Card peripheral outfitted with LCD screen and the ability to run software. Turns out the PocketStation’s shape works very well in backpack-form.

Twitter user Yoshito created this PocketStation backpack. It’s not working or playable, of course, but does feature the white Sony cat Toro from Dokodemo Issho.

This backpack sure looks excellent!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

