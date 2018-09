Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

The recently announced PlayStation Classic is small. But how does it look side by side with the original? Like this!



Both consoles are on display at Sony’s Tokyo Game Show booth.

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

The PlayStation Classic sure is small!



Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Even the Classic‚Äôs box is a throwback to the original with added ‚ÄúPlayStation Classic‚ÄĚ written in Japanese.



Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

As Kotaku previously reported, the PlayStation Classic will include two original PS1 controllers and a HDMI cable, and cost $99.99 when released this December.