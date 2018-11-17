The PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds developers have posted the results of their Fix PUBG campaign. In a long post on the game’s Steam page, Executive Producer Taeseok Jang highlights the game’s improved stability and framerate while committing to a complementary dev roadmap in 2019.
