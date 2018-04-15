Image: Atlus

Persona 5: Dancing Star Night is getting some Yakuza and Sonic crossover costumes. Announced at Sega’s FES 2018 event, the Persona 3 dancing spinoff will also have its own set of costumes from another Sega series, Virtua Fighter.

Check out some footage of the costumes featuring Ann dancing in a Majima Goro outfit, complete with yellow hardhat. On an unrelated note, I feel incredibly seen by all of this.

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night are set for release in Japan on May 24.