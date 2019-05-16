Do you like Evangelion? Like, a lot? Then, you should live in this apartment in Gunma, Japan. Amazingly, it’s not the only apartment in the country that is Evangelion themed. Go figure!



Located in the city of Maebashi, the two-bedroom apartment is 45,000 yen ($411), including maintenance fees.

The kitchen cabinets, sliding doors and wallpaper are all done up Eva style.

There are more Evangelion style apartments in Sapporo. While the room decor doesn’t exactly scream Eva like the Gunma apartment does, the buildings’ names and corridors sure do.