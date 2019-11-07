The Outer Worlds will be out on the Nintendo Switch some time in the first three months of 2020, according to publisher Take Two, narrowing the earlier promise for a release some time in 2020. In an update to investors today, the company also announced the delay of Kerbal Space Program 2 to some time between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.
Share This Story
About the author
Stephen Totilo
Editor-in-Chief. Playing: Luigi's Mansion 3, Destiny 2, Division 2 (need to get back to RDR2, Iconoclasts, Arkham Origins, Doom, Sushi Striker, Samus Returns, AC Odyssey, Breakpoint, and Outer Wilds)