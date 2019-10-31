The Outer Worlds Does Colorblind Gaming Right

It’s cool that many modern games include colorblind options, so that those who struggle to differentiate between various hues can still enjoy the experience to the fullest. It’s even cooler, though, when a game is designed from the ground up with that support in mind.



Obsidian’s Josh Sawyer shared this info in a Tweet earlier in the week, saying that not one but two of the game’s directors had a form of colorblindness:

That basically means the game is relying on stuff like icons, text, spoken dialogue and art to tell you things, without relying solely on “red thing is bad”, or “green thing is good”.

More and more games are including colorblind filters or options these days, where certain colour indicators and shades are changed (Call of Duty has been particularly good at this), but to see a major game designed with it in mind is great.

If you don’t have colorblindness and wonder what the fuss is about, it’s estimated as many as 1 in 8 men have some form of colorblindness (the rates in women are around 1 in 200).