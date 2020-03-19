The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit

Beth Hobbs is an artist at Creative Assembly, where she’s worked on Total Wars like Three Kingdoms and Warhammer.



Advertisement

What I love about some of this is how it gives us a look at the earliest stages of some of these designs. I appreciate a good desktop wallpaper-type image as much as anyone else, but it’s seeing the rough genesis of a character, from their costme details to the colour palette, that is the real good shit.

You can see more of Beth’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement