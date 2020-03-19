The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Beth Hobbs is an artist at Creative Assembly, where she’s worked on Total Wars like Three Kingdoms and Warhammer.
What I love about some of this is how it gives us a look at the earliest stages of some of these designs. I appreciate a good desktop wallpaper-type image as much as anyone else, but it’s seeing the rough genesis of a character, from their costme details to the colour palette, that is the real good shit.
You can see more of Beth’s stuff at her ArtStation page.
