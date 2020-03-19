Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
arttotal wartotal war: three kingdomskotaku core
474
1
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Beth Hobbs is an artist at Creative Assembly, where she’s worked on Total Wars like Three Kingdoms and Warhammer.

Advertisement

What I love about some of this is how it gives us a look at the earliest stages of some of these designs. I appreciate a good desktop wallpaper-type image as much as anyone else, but it’s seeing the rough genesis of a character, from their costme details to the colour palette, that is the real good shit.

You can see more of Beth’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Illustration for article titled The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Panzer Corps 2: The Kotaku Review

GameStop: We Can Stay Open During Lockdowns Because We're 'Essential Retail'

Exit The Gungeon Is A Bite-Sized Good Time, If You Can Deal With The Randomness

Adult Video Star Does A Very Good Nier: Automata Cosplay