The open source beta for the tabletop RPG DIE, written by comics writer Kieron Gillen and based on his comic of the same name, just dropped today. If you wanna know more about the comic—and hear some of Gillen’s fun RPG experiences—check out our interview with him.
The open source beta for the tabletop RPG DIE, written by comics writer Kieron Gillen and based on his comic of the same name, just dropped today. If you wanna know more about the comic—and hear some of Gillen’s fun RPG experiences—check out our interview with him.