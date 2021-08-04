Usually Halo multiplayer announcer Jeff Steitzer says things like “Double Kill”, “Triple Kill”, and “Killing Spree.” But this time, at the request of folks on celebrity video request platform Cameo, he’s saying much more—and winning the internet’s heart in the process.



Twitter user Tanis, for example, hired Steitzer for a Cameo saying “Trans rights.” The Halo announcer went well beyond that request.

“I have to say, I’ve been around for a while,” said Steitzer, who’s turning 70 this November. “And I’ve seen an awful lot. And the struggle of trans people reminds me so much of all the other struggles I’ve been a witness to over the many years that I have been alive.”

Steitzer recounted how over his lifetime, he’s seen a wide variety of marginalized people fight for their rights. “And now I see trans folks like yourself, who basically want nothing more than to enjoy the equality that everybody else aspires to. And for which, I for one, think you should have.”

“So, I am happy to say, ‘Trans Rights.’”

And, of course, Steitzer did it in his Halo announcer voice! Steitzer concludes with hopeful remarks for trans people and the society at large. What a stand-up guy.

The whole clip, which runs about two minutes, went viral on Twitter, racking up over 52,000 likes.

“He’s even cooler than I thought,” wrote Tanis on Twitter. He really is. The trans right clip follows after other fans commissioned Steitzer to lend his iconic voice for lines heard during Destiny 2 multiplayer matches matches. Unsurprisingly, the combo of Steitzer and Bungie continues to work extremely well. Sorry, Shaxx.

You can check out Steitzer’s Cameo page right here. Kotaku reached out to Tanis for comment, but did not hear back prior to publication.

