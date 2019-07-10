If you’re able to hold off a few weeks on buying the new Nintendo Switch Lite when it releases September 20, you’ll have the chance to get a pretty slick version of Nintendo’s latest Switch: the Pokémon Sword and Shield-themed Zacia and Zamazenta edition.

As you can see, it’s an elegant light gray with cyan and magenta buttons and joysticks, with illustrations of the eponymous Pokémon on the back.

Unfortunately, this is just a cool new color scheme for the Switch, it doesn’t come with Pokémon Sword or Shield bundled or pre-loaded. Still, those Zacia and Zamazenta illustrations are pretty sweet.

The Nintendo Switch Lite Zacia and Zamazenta edition will be available November 8 for $199.99. Take a closer look below: