Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The Nintendo Download: That SaGa Frontier Life

fahey
Mike Fahey
2
Save
Alerts
Didn’t need a remaster, but okay.
Didn’t need a remaster, but okay.
Screenshot: Square Enix

Last week we restarted our weekly Nintendo Download feature, highlighting 31 games released for the Switch over the course of seven days. This week only sees 30 new games joining the lineup, including SaGa Frontier Remastered, FEZ, Pocoyo Party, and a bunch of crap you’ve never heard of.

Advertisement

For the sake of keeping a running tally, we’re now at 61 games released in a fortnight, which is staggering and ridiculous but really just par for the course. Among this week’s highlights is SaGa Frontier Remastered, a jaggy PlayStation classic made uncomfortably smooth, the long-awaited Switch port of perspective-twisting indie darling FEZ, and Pocoyo Party, a game starring that mute boy my children loved between the ages of three and five.

Click through the list below to better understand why the Nintendo eShop gets more difficult to navigate every week.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

project89
Project89

SaGa Frontier is indeed too uncomfortably smooth...I don’t trust it. Seriously though, the graininess of the PS1-era graphics are part of their endearing quality to me. It’s how I remember them. Throwing them in the tumbler and polishing off their rough edges doesn’t make them prettier. Just my two cents.

Also, I’m really looking forward to Rain on Your Parade! I get some Untitled Goose Game vibes from it. I can never pick an evil/amoral choice in a game BUT I revel in getting to be an asshole.