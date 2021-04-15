The Nintendo Download: That SaGa Frontier Life

Didn’t need a remaster, but okay. Screenshot : Square Enix

Last week we restarted our weekly Nintendo Download feature, highlighting 31 games released for the Switch over the course of seven days. This week only sees 30 new games joining the line up, including SaGa Frontier Remastered, FEZ, Pocoyo Party, and a bunch of crap you’ve never heard of.

Advertisement

For the sake of keeping a running tally, we’re now at 61 games released in a fortnight, which is staggering and ridiculous but really just par for the course. Among this week’s highlights is SaGa Frontier Remastered, a jaggy PlayStation classic made uncomfortably smooth, the long-awaited Switch port of perspective-twisting indie darling FEZ, and Pocoyo Party, a game starring that mute boy my children loved between the ages of three and five.

Click through the list below to better understand why the Nintendo eShop gets more difficult to navigate every week.