The Nintendo Download: That SaGa Frontier Life

Last week we restarted our weekly Nintendo Download feature, highlighting 31 games released for the Switch over the course of seven days. This week only sees 30 new games joining the lineup, including SaGa Frontier Remastered, FEZ, Pocoyo Party, and a bunch of crap you’ve never heard of.
For the sake of keeping a running tally, we’re now at 61 games released in a fortnight, which is staggering and ridiculous but really just par for the course. Among this week’s highlights is SaGa Frontier Remastered, a jaggy PlayStation classic made uncomfortably smooth, the long-awaited Switch port of perspective-twisting indie darling FEZ, and Pocoyo Party, a game starring that mute boy my children loved between the ages of three and five.
Click through the list below to better understand why the Nintendo eShop gets more difficult to navigate every week.
- Angry Golf – Available April 16
- Checkers Master
- Colorfall – Available April 16
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition
- Dragon Audit
- Driving World: Nordic Challenge – Available April 16
- Emily Archer and the Curse of Tutankhamun
- Empire Invasion
- FEZ
- Godstrike
- Heal: Console Edition – Available April 16
- Kingdom of Arcadia
- Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami
- The Longing
- Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff-
- Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room – Available April 21
- Park Inc
- Pocoyo Party
- Rain on Your Parade
- Relicta
- Rock ’N Racing Bundle 3 in 1 – Available April 16
- SaGa Frontier Remastered
- Snowball Collections Bubble – Available April 16
- Sudoku Master
- Team Troopers
- There is No Game: Wrong Dimension
- Throw it! Animal Park
- Tribal Pass – Available April 16
- World Splitter – Available April 21
DISCUSSION
SaGa Frontier is indeed too uncomfortably smooth...I don’t trust it. Seriously though, the graininess of the PS1-era graphics are part of their endearing quality to me. It’s how I remember them. Throwing them in the tumbler and polishing off their rough edges doesn’t make them prettier. Just my two cents.
Also, I’m really looking forward to Rain on Your Parade! I get some Untitled Goose Game vibes from it. I can never pick an evil/amoral choice in a game BUT I revel in getting to be an asshole.