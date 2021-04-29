The Nintendo Download: Oh Snap

Screenshot : Nintendo

There are only 19 games coming to the Nintendo Switch over the next week, but don’t be sad. One of them is New Pokémon Snap, another is R-Type Final 2, and none of them is sexy anime mah- jong.



Advertisement

Actually, I can’t guarantee that none of this week’s releases are sexy mah- jong, but I’m pretty sure. There is a dragon dating sim, a black-and-white 2D adventure, and a pocket monster voyeur simulator, so anything is possible.

I just hope this week’s low numbers aren’t the start of a downward trend. I don’t know what I’d do if Nintendo stopped shoveling games into the eShop like coal into a hungry train engine every week.

Here’s this week’s stuff: