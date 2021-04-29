The Nintendo Download: Oh Snap

There are only 19 games coming to the Nintendo Switch over the next week, but don’t be sad. One of them is New Pokémon Snap, another is R-Type Final 2, and none of them is sexy anime mah-jong.
Advertisement
Actually, I can’t guarantee that none of this week’s releases are sexy mah-jong, but I’m pretty sure. There is a dragon dating sim, a black-and-white 2D adventure, and a pocket monster voyeur simulator, so anything is possible.
I just hope this week’s low numbers aren’t the start of a downward trend. I don’t know what I’d do if Nintendo stopped shoveling games into the eShop like coal into a hungry train engine every week.
Here’s this week’s stuff:
- Angels with Scaly Wings – Available April 30
- Battle Axe
- Before I Forget
- Car Demolition Clicker
- Castaway Paradise
- Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect
- Dull Grey – Available May 5
- Fly TOGETHER!
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
- New Pokémon Snap – Available April 30.
- R-Type Final 2 – Available April 30.
- Reknum Cheri Dreamland
- Retro Space Fighter
- Slinki
- Space Warrior
- Super Arcade Soccer 2021 – Available April 30
- Super Glitch Dash
- The Colonists – Available May 4
- Ultimate Custom Night – Available April 30
DISCUSSION
No sexy mahjong? I may as well throw my Switch into the river, because it’s useless now.
I think I’ll wait for reviews and some playthroughs before getting the New Pokemon Snap. Dunno the longevity of games like that, but I’ve always been interested since the original game, minus all the horrible crimes against animals you have to do.
But hey, if they ever make sexy Pokemon mahjong, sign me up.