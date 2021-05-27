Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Nintendo Download: Color Dots Connect Color Dots

fahey
Mike Fahey
Gif: Nintendo / Kotaku

There are 39 games coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop this week. One of them is called Color Dots Connect. Another is called Connect Color Dots. They are two different versions of the same sort of puzzle game. Nintendo really needs to rein this nonsense in.

I generally give the long list of games Nintendo releases every week a quick glance so I can point out significant releases like Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, World’s End Club, and Wonder Boy Asha In Monster World, three great games with “world” in their titles. Sometimes, however, while working through the list, I notice things like two very similar games with very similar names releasing in the same week.

  • Color Dots Connect – Available May 28
  • Connect Color Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game

Or two horse adventure games.

  • DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure – Available June 1
  • Horse Club Adventures

To be fair, you can never have too many horse adventure games. Here’s all of what’s coming out this week on the eShop. See if you can spot any other game pairings. Note that games without dates are out today. 

