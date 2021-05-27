The Nintendo Download: Color Dots Connect Color Dots

There are 39 games coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop this week. One of them is called Color Dots Connect. Another is called Connect Color Dots. They are two different versions of the same sort of puzzle game. Nintendo really needs to rein this nonsense in.
I generally give the long list of games Nintendo releases every week a quick glance so I can point out significant releases like Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, World’s End Club, and Wonder Boy Asha In Monster World, three great games with “world” in their titles. Sometimes, however, while working through the list, I notice things like two very similar games with very similar names releasing in the same week.
- Color Dots Connect – Available May 28
- Connect Color Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game
Or two horse adventure games.
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure – Available June 1
- Horse Club Adventures
To be fair, you can never have too many horse adventure games. Here’s all of what’s coming out this week on the eShop. See if you can spot any other game pairings. Note that games without dates are out today.
- 32 Secs
- A Little Lily Princess – Available May 28
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION – Available May 28
- Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D
- Cape’s Escape Game 2.5th Room
- Crossbow Crusade – Available May 28
- Crying Suns
- Dungeon Escape – Available June 2
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS
- Eight Dragons
- Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset – Available May 28
- Fishing Fighters
- Kontrakt
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale – Available May 28
- Lost Lands: Ice Spell
- LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories – Available May 28
- Mini Car Racing
- O—-O
- Off And On Again – Available May 29
- Pathway
- Pecaminosa – a pixel noir game
- Pixel Head Soccer
- Port Royale 4 – Available May 28
- Regina & Mac World – Available May 28
- Route Me Mail and Delivery Co – Available May 28
- Sludge Life – Available June 2
- Spy Alarm
- Stray Cat Doors2 – Available May 29
- Strike Daz Cans – Available May 29
- Sumire
- Trenga Unlimited – Available May 28
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
- Weaving Tides
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World – Available May 28
- World’s End Club – Available May 28.
