The next game in the generally fun Lego series will be June 15's Lego The Incredibles. It covers the original movie and upcoming sequel. It’s for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch. Nintendo’s device had four Lego games in its first year, some suffering performance issues. Hopefully publisher Warner Bros ups the quality control.

