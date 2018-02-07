A couple new Taco Bells have recently opened in China, and boy does this one look nice.
The new eateries are also serving China-only meals, including beef kebab nachos and a ribeye steak and mushroom taco.
Check out the new Taco Bell in Feng Shen Li. Fancy, huh? Yannick Boucher, who works for EA in Shanghai, snapped these pics:
