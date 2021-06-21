The New Olympics Game Lets Me Be Tubby, And I Appreciate That

I have completely crushed the competition Screenshot : Sega / Kotaku

Sega’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 lets players who’d otherwise never see the inside of an Olympic stadium imagine themselves taking on the world’s finest on the global stage. Thanks to the game’s character creator that includes my avatar, the completely lovable chonkiest Olympian.



A good character creator can create a connection between the player and the game that otherwise might not have existed. I found the cartoonish avatars Sega included in this latest iteration of its ongoing Olympic Games series endearing when I first saw them, but it wasn’t until I applied my personal touches during the character creation process that I fell in love. From the get-go it was clear this isn’t just a basic character maker. For one, the option that would normally have players choosing a gender is here called “Style.” Here is my character as depicted in the first style.

Doing their best not to say “male” and “female,” bless them Screenshot : Sega / Kotaku

And here they are in the second of the two styles.



Personally, I think eveyone should wear a sports bra Screenshot : Sega / Kotaku

Different styles of characters play together across all 18 events in Tokyo 2020, so there’s no worry that your character will be excluded due to body type. Or physique, for that matter. There are three different physiques to choose from in character creation. As much as I would love to be one of the first two, they ain’t me. Slipping into the third, smoother, softer physique option felt a little like coming home.



Me with a six pack just doesn’t work Screenshot : Sega / Kotaku

Once you’ve gotten down the basics, it’s time for a deep dive into facial features and hair. Tokyo 2020 has a ridiculous number of options when it comes to eyes, ears, noses, and facial hair. You want moles? You want freckles? You got it.



After much agonizing I opted for no eyeshadow Screenshot : Sega / Kotaku

There’s a face paint option, which allowed me to place the flag of my people squarely on my forehead, somewhat framed by my receding hairline and signature beard. Other face paint options include cat, wolf, tiger, and puppy.



Severely tempted, but no Screenshot : Sega / Kotaku

One would think I’d at least be some sort of kitty cat creature, but no. I was so tickled by the America flag face paint (which changes based on which country you choose as your home) that it’s become a permanent fixture. Just look how beautiful it looks in the game’s menu, which uses your custom avatar extensively.



I wish I could print the game a custom cover Screenshot : Sega / Kotaku

The best feeling, however, is when you kick ass at one of the game’s 18 sporting events and get to show off in the winner’s circle. Check me out after a boxing win, all sweaty and shiny. I am an Olympic video gaming champion, my friends.



I’ve not been this sweaty since E3 2012 Screenshot : Sega / Kotaku

And I’ve only scratched the surface of my virtual Olympic fame. I have the option to customize every member of my team for team-based events. I could create an entire Fahey army. Even better, I can use points earned in-game to unlock new costumes. Imagine facing off on the court against a team of me sporting this slick number.



So lifelike! Screenshot : Sega / Kotaku

Oh yeah, you’re welcome.



Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game launches tomorrow for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC.

