Lego returns to JK Rowling’s Wizarding World later this year, with new sets based on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series. Like the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall, a $99 set featuring ten minifigures, two buildable creatures and a ridiculous amount of detail.

From the original Lego Harry Potter line that launched in 2001 to the Fantastic Beasts movie set released in 2016 for Lego Dimensions, JK Rowling’s characters have already spent plenty of time as tiny plastic characters. The Hogwarts Great Hall set, which debuts this weekend at the New York Toy Fair, is a grand return to that magical world. Standing 14 inches high, 8 inches wide and 11 inches deep, the 878 piece set is a lot. It might not look like it from the front, but check out the back.

First off, it’s got all the characters. Harry, Hermione, Ron, Draco, Dumbledore, Susan Bones, Professor McGonagall, Professor Quirrel (with dual Lord Voldemort face), Hagrid, Susan Bones and Nearly-Headless Nick. All that, plus a buildable Fawkes and basilisk, plus little plastic pieces representing Hedwig and Scabbers.

A peek inside the main hall and its connect tower reveals a fireplace, benches, tables and reversible house banners, a spiral staircase, the potions room, treasure room, sorting hat, Mirror of Erised and lots of assorted magical artifact accessories. You want wands? It’s got seven. You want a boat? Sure, it comes with a boat.



It’s an impressive set for $99. And it’s only the beginning. One of the details listed for the new set includes the ability to connect it with a another upcoming set. Think Lego will wind up just doing the whole campus and surrounding area? I might need a basement.

Lego Harry Potter 75954 Hogwarts Great Hall will be in stores on August 1, no doubt accompanied by a whole host of Wizarding World Lego things.