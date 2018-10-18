Another season of anime! Another season of fans pointing out animation problems. This time it’s My Sister, My Writer.



So far, the show is two episodes in and regardless if you are enjoying the story or the characters, it seems rife with animation issues.

Which will, no doubt, be smoothed out with the animators are out from their grueling work schedule and have time to do a sleek Blu-ray release.

In the meantime, some are already calling My Sister, My Writer this year’s production disaster! Here are some unfortunate screenshots from 2ch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And how the art stacks up to the source material.



Advertisement

Yikes! Twitter users have also been pointing out the show’s animation issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement