The New 3D Edition Of Catan Is Freakin' Gorgeous

I have never wanted to settle Catan quite as hard as this. Photo : Catan Studio

Settling the island of Catan in Klaus Teuber’s classic board game has never looked quite as eye-poppingly lush as it does in the new $300 3D edition.

Announced this morning and shipping in August, the first official 3D version of the board game Catan since 2005 (back when it was called The Settlers of Catan) is a beautifully sculpted and hand-painted masterpiece. The terrain tiles, rising majestically over the game board, are based on designs sculpted by game creator Klaus Teuber himself. The player pieces are painted to look antiquated, giving the game an ancient look.

I want to live there. Photo : Catan Studio

It’s the sort of board game that makes me want a better gaming surface. Something lined with velvet. Maybe a repurposed pool table. To be honest, I’m not sure if I want to play the game or eat its tile pieces one by one.

Now make them cookies! Photo : Catan Studio

Catan 3D Edition is currently available for preorder at CatanShop.com, the source for all of your Catan needs. I plan on getting a set to hoard and covet while keeping my cheap-ass flat Target version for when company comes over.