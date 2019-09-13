Illustration for article titled The Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro Is Massive In-Person
Photo: All photos: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.  

The images SNK have released do not convey the actual size of the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro. It’s humongous.

The stick comes packaged with 20 games and can be connected directly to the TV or PC, plug-and-play style.

Illustration for article titled The Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro Is Massive In-Person
Illustration for article titled The Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro Is Massive In-Person

Advertisement

Illustration for article titled The Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro Is Massive In-Person
Illustration for article titled The Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro Is Massive In-Person

Advertisement

Illustration for article titled The Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro Is Massive In-Person

Huge arcade sticks aren’t uncommon, but this one seems especially jumbo.

Illustration for article titled The Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro Is Massive In-Person

Advertisement

It seems that SNK also has a protective cover for the Arcade Stick Pro. Since the stick is white, no doubt it would get real dirty. 