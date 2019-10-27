The Most Expensive Pokémon Card On Earth Sold For $195,000

One of the rarest Pokémon cards in existence went up for auction last week at New York-based Weiss, and sold for $195,000. It is now officially the most expensive Pokémon card in existence.



It’s a “Pikachu Illustrator” card, a promo given out to winners of a comic contest that was held in Japan in 1997-98. While there were 39 of these cards awarded, it’s believed only 10 are left today, making each one of them insanely valuable.

So valuable that someone was willing to pay $195,000 for a single Pokémon card, which is almost 4x the price paid for the last Pikachu Illustrator to hit auction back in 2013, which “only” went for $54,970.

Pikachu Illustrator is notable for a few things other than its rarity. It’s the only card to say ILLUSTRATOR at the top of the card, and the only to have a pen as its icon in the bottom right. The unique art—by Pikachu’s creator, Atsuko Nishida—is also pretty damn amazing.