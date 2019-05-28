I can hardly keep up with clothing trends in real life, so it’s not surprising that four years after release, clothing in The Sims 4 feels a bit dated. If you’re also searching for the perfect pair of jeans for your Sim, check out some of the best mods for the clothing and body.



I’ve already covered gameplay mods, as well as custom content for your Sim’s hair, eyes and face. This article is about everything below the neck. If you need a quick refresher on Simmer modding slang: “BGC” means “Base Game Compatible,” meaning you don’t need any expansions to use that mod, and “mesh required” means that this is probably custom content made using someone else’s 3D model, which you’ll have to download. Now you’re ready to ruin your own life by downloading a couple dozen gigs of Sims 4 custom content, like I have. None of these mods conflict with each other, so download away!

Tops

Both men and women in The Sims 4 don’t have a lot of basic tops. I’m glad for the diversity of fashion—especially in women’s tops—but I also know that I own at least 30 t-shirts and I feel that should be reflected in-game. Men’s fashion is lacking in general (why are all the shirts so baggy?), so hopefully these tops will help your male Sims look like respected members of society.

Women’s Tops

Dozens of graphic tees with a cute tie in the front.

Even more graphic tees, but these have all the text in Simlish, for the purists.

A fluttery sweater with a scalloped sleeve that feels both contemporary and classic.

A retro top that I wish to own in real life.

Men’s Tops

A few overcoats for your Sims to wear in brisk fall weather.

Saurus’s Basic Tops For Males I and II

With this, you should be all set for short sleeves, long sleeves, and sweaters for your guys.

A trendy button down in solids and patterns that I swear to god I’ve seen on men in Brooklyn.

Joliebean’s Solicitor

A classic button down shirt with 20 swatches.

Bottoms

You know what I despise more and more with each passing year? Low waisted pants. They don’t look good on anyone, and yet they are the pant of choice for The Sims 4, even for the men. Simmers have helpfully made a wide variety of casual and more formal pants for both men and women.

Women’s Pants

Skinny jeans with a flannel tied around the waist, which was my personal uniform for all four years of high school.

The Get Famous pack has an almost perfect pair of high waisted jeans, but they have an unremovable makeup bag attached. These pants are those wonderful Get Famous jeans, but without the bag.

A flattering mom jean without any holes in them.

A cute cropped pant that easily goes from day to night.

Skirts

A gorgeously embroidered miniskirt.



A standard maxi skirt with two pleats and very clean lines.

A pleated miniskirt that’s perfect for stepping on crunchy leaves.

A fashion forward skirt with two sexy slits on the thighs.

Men’s Pants

These are my go-to jeans for all male Sims.



And my go-to shorts.

A very understated pair of jeans for every day.

Plumbob Tea Society’s Slim Fit Dress Pants

This is a huge pack full of great clothes for a rustic wedding, but these modern and flattering dress pants stand out.

Full Body

This category of clothes contains basically dresses and swimwear. Men have serviceable suits and swim trunks, so they’re getting a pass in this section. While there are a lot of cute dresses, The Sims 4 can’t keep up with the speed of fashion, no matter how many expansions they release. swimwear for women was a little bit more dire—in the base game, there was no happy medium between “frumpy” and “thot.” These outfits can make your Sims feel more trendy

Dresses

I like the original version of this dress, but Saurus’ autumnal color palette fits better with the Audrey Hepburn cut.

Plumbob Tea Society’s Fable Dress

A soft, lacy maxi dress, perfect for a barnhouse wedding.

A slinky dress for when your Sim needs all eyes on her.

Technically it’s two pieces, but this belted maxi skirt and crop top are so perfect together, why would you ever want to split them up?

Swim

A bikini with tropical swatches inspired by the Jungle Adventure pack.

A basic, athleisure inspired bikini.

An adorable colorblock one piece.

An off-the-shoulder, ruffled one-piece, for your coquettish Sims.

Shoes

You’re not really going to see much of your Sims’s shoes, but it still irks when you just know they’re hiding something ugly under the hem of their pants. With these mods, you should have the basics covered for both male and female Sims, as well as a few picks for more formal occasions.

Plumbob Tea Society’s Opulent Oxfords

Colorful formal shoes for male Sims.

Do you need heels? Low and high? And also basic sneakers for Sims of all genders? In as many colors as you can imagine? Here you go.

This style of shoe came back in fashion last summer and is still holding strong.

Madlen Jodie Boots

A big, chunky, fashion sneaker.