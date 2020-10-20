The Mandalorian Season 1, Retold With Action Figures

With the second season of The Mandalorian about to start, maybe you need a refresher on what went down in the first season. And maybe you need it in the form of...action figure dioramas?
Sure, why not.
These photos are the work of Matthew Cohen, who you might remember we featured earlier in the year. Each one recreates a scene from the show, complete with environment and effects, only instead of Pedro Pascal and a little puppet there’s an action figure and an even smaller action figure.
As always, you can see more of Matthew’s stuff at his Instagram page.
DISCUSSION
I mean, they’re great, but would’ve been amusing to see some of the dozen times he got ragdolled and bodied throughout the show too :D.