The Mandalorian Scores Its Own Stern Pinball Machines

Save that Baby Yoda! Photo : Stern

When you’re really good you get your own pinball machine. Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian is really, really good, so it gets three.

This morning, after some light social media teasing, Stern Pinball announced a trio of pinball machines based on the adventures of Mando and Grogu, the artist previously known as Baby Yoda. As with most Stern releases, The Mandolorian table comes in three flavors, Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition, none of which seem to feature images of actor Gina Carano as Cara Dune. Weird, that.

From left to right: Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition. Photo : Stern Pinball

The $6,199 Pro model is your basic pinball machine. It’s got bells and whistles, but not all of them. The $7,799 Premium and $9,199 Limited Edition models both sport a rotating upper-playfield with its own set of flippers and targets. The Limited Edition, limited to 750 units, includes an exclusive full color mirrored backglass inspired by Beskar armor, iconic custom cabinet artwork, custom high gloss powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer autographed bottom arch, exclusive inside art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, and a sequentially numbered plaque. All three models have Baby Yoda.

Grogu is a stupid name. Photo : Stern Pinball

Check out the game trailer below for a look at the various missions, bleeps, and bloops to expect when you run into one of these machines at your local geek-leaning dive bar. There are more of them than you think.

If you want more information or would like to buy one of these for me, hit up the official Stern Pinball landing page and email me for my shipping address. Thanks.