The makers of The Division 2 are implementing a ton of changes for the game’s March 1 open beta. The list of updates covers many issues raised during the generally good private beta, including making enemies in the included endgame mission weaker. They’re also limiting the private beta’s ubiquitous request for backup audio pings to one per 15 minutes and are fixing some weird doors, as they tend to do.
