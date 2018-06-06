The makers of Rez and Lumines are making a Tetris game, Tetris Effect, which will be out for PlayStaJason SchreierToday 11:14amFiled to: tetrisFiled to: tetristetristetris effectkotakucoreps4351EditSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe makers of Rez and Lumines are making a Tetris game, Tetris Effect, which will be out for PlayStation 4 this fall. It’ll also be on PSVR, for those of you with stronger stomachs than I.About the authorJason SchreierJason SchreierNews editor. My book BLOOD, SWEAT, AND PIXELS, telling the stories behind video games like Uncharted 4, Destiny, and Star Wars 1313, is out NOW. Get it here.EmailTwitterPosts