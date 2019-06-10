E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney was a surprise guest at today’s Ubisoft press conference in order to show off the first look at his upcoming TV show about game developers, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

Initially announced last August, Mythic Quest was created by McElhenney and his Always Sunny co-star Charlie Day, and will be streamed on Apple’s forthcoming streaming service. Co-produced by Ubisoft, Mythic Quest is set at a game studio and stars McElhenney as Ian Grimm in what looks like a Silicon Valley-esque satire of video game development.

If Mythic Quest brings the Always Sunny brand of scathing, unsparing wit to video games, it’ll definitely be worth checking out. More details, per Ubisoft, are coming soon.

Editor’s note: The producers of the show have worked with our company about potentially featuring Kotaku in the show.