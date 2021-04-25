Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

The Low Poly Dog From Modern Warfare Is Perfect

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Low Poly Dog From Modern Warfare Is Perfect
Screenshot: Activision / Low Poly Animals

It turns out, digital dogs don’t need a lot of polygons to be good boys.

Thanks to the Low Poly Animals Twitter account for sharing this low level of detail model from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. I love this dog. I want to protect this dog. Nobody insult this cute, low poly pup.

We’ve covered the Low Poly Animals account before. It’s a great account providing a useful service for free. That service? Filling your Twitter timeline with good pictures of low poly creatures. This wonderful Call of Duty dog is just one more reason I’m happy I follow it.

I hope this dog and the 2D flat dog from Ace Combat 7 hang out when they aren’t working in video games.

Gif: Bandai Namco / Kotaku
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

