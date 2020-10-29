Vote 2020 graphic
Brian Ashcraft
monster hunter
Screenshot: Sony Pictures Entertainment

The live-action Monster Hunter movie will begin its Japanese theatrical run next year on March 26, which is the same day Monster Hunter Rise is getting released on the Nintendo Switch. In case you missed the movie trailer, check it out here. 

