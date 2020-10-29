The live-action Monster Hunter movie will begin its Japanese theatrical run next year on March 26, which is the same day Monster Hunter Rise is getting released on the Nintendo Switch. In case you missed the movie trailer, check it out here.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
