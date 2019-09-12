The Link's Awakening Remake Is A Complete Graphical Overhaul

I thought the original The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening looked great on my Game Boy when I was a kid, but they Game Boy had nothing on the graphical capabilities of the Nintendo Switch. In this side-by-side comparison video showing the Switch and the Game Boy Color versions, you can observe the gorgeous details in the upcoming Link’s Awakening remake. Houses in the starting area are stuffed with tiny details, like flowers, clay teapots and framed photos of the characters who live in them. Plain brown tables now have wood grain, and dungeon floors are outfitted with subtle stone detailing. The leaves on the trees in the Mysterious Forest reflect the sunlight, and the water in small pools ripples to suggest depth. All in all, Link’s Awakening looks damn good on Switch.

