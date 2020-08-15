Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The Latest Update For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare On Xbox One Is A Whopping 66GB

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Modern Warfare
Modern WarfareMWCall of DutyWarzoneupdate66GBinfinity wardKotakucore
Illustration for article titled The Latest Update For iCall of Duty: Modern Warfare/i On Xbox One Is A Whopping 66GB
Screenshot: Infinity Ward

A new update released for Modern Warfare last night that fixes some of the graphical issues players have been experiencing. On PS4 and PC, this new update is a little less than 2GB. However, on Xbox One the update weighs in at 66GB. Not 6.6GB. 66GB.

According to Modern Warfare developers Infinity Ward, the reason the Xbox update is so large is because of an issue with the patch delivery system on that platform. Though the update is large, Infinity Ward clarified that the game’s total file size won’t be increasing by 66GB. Most of the update contains data and files players already had on their consoles. But due to the issues with the patch, they have to redownload a lot of those files.

After this update, the size of just Warzone on an Xbox One will be 99GB.

Infinity Ward says they are working with Microsoft to assure future updates are smaller. Considering how big this update is, it seems very hard to make future updates bigger. But who knows!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

kushgarg
Kush

While I did enjoyed the Call of Duty this year, I think its time to put the game to rest post this season the constantly increasing update sizes, the repetitive game play has become quite stale.

Sure Warzone has extended the life of the game but I really expected them to have revealed the new Call of Duty at this point which in my personal opinion is painting a very troubling picture of the next game after all I have read about the troubled development of the next game.