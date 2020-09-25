Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animeattack on titanmetapostmappa
Save
Screenshot: Mappa

The last season of Attack on Titan begins airing on December 6 in Japan. The show debuted in 2013 with animation duties handled by Wit Studio. The last season will be from Mappa. 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Mortal Kombat 11 Datamine Uncovers New Voices From 1995 Movie Actors

The Witcher TV Show Loses Eskel's Actor After Covid Rescheduling

Morrowind Completely Rebooted Your Xbox During Some Loading Screens

DISCUSSION