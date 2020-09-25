The last season of Attack on Titan begins airing on December 6 in Japan. The show debuted in 2013 with animation duties handled by Wit Studio. The last season will be from Mappa.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
