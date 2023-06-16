Halloween Horror Nights

The haunted house will reportedly see you “navigate your way through an abandoned Pittsburgh with Joel and Ellie,” and unsurprisingly, the teaser trailer heavily emphasizes the sounds of clickers, so you can bet that will be a prominent feature. Curiously, language on the website also indicates the presence of Hunters which, as many fans will know, are not mutated humans. (Being hunted by them can still be plenty tense, though.) Universal Orlando will see its version of the event open on September 1, while Hollywood’s will open on September 7.

Advertisement

Kotaku has reached out to Universal for more details.

This follows a tweet from Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us’ co-creator, two years ago expressing interest in bringing TLoU to Halloween Horror Nights.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The timing of this makes sense. The Last of Us not only recently wrapped the first season of a widely celebrated TV adaptation via HBO, but the series is also celebrating 10 years since the launch of the first game on PlayStation 3. Where does the time go?