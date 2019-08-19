The Last Of Us Part II Will Not Include A Multiplayer Mode

For all its singleplayer focus and plaudits, The Last Of Us also shipped with a multiplayer mode. Its upcom ing sequel will not.



Developers Naughty Dog announced the news with a short statement yesterday, while suggesting that whatever had been cooking for the game’s multiplayer will be released at a later date, just “not as part of The Last Of Us Part II”.

Advertisement

You know what, that’s fine. I’d be happ y if every singleplayer-focused game shipped without a tacked-on multiplayer experience, plus whatever is being teased later down the line—a spinoff? The Last Of Them? —might end up being a lot more interesting if it was given space to breathe, instead of being relegated to a secondary spot on the original game’s main menu.