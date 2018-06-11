Sony kicked off its E3 2018 press conference with a showing of The Last Of Us 2, showing a lengthy gameplay sequence that sure was something.

The presentation began with a long cinematic sequence, in which we see Ellie and some friends at a party hanging out, talking social politics, dancing and then kissing on the dancefloor.

We then cut to a long gameplay video in which Ellie stalks and murders with increasing ruthlessness a gang of human marauders.



There’s a lot of stealth on display, but what’s more interesting is what looks like a much greater emphasis on melee combat, with animation and modelling to boot.

Here’s the footage. It sure is something: