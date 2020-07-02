Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Last Of Us 2 Glitch Makes A Splash

Chris Person
Filed to:The Last Of Us 2
The Last Of Us 2Last of us part IIThe Last of us Part IIKotaku Core
Today on Highlight Reel we have Halo Good Samaritans, The Last Of Us 2 swimming, GTA stunts and much more!

Highlight Reel is Kotaku's regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here's how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn't yours, encourage that person to send it in!

Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!

Chris Person

Senior video producer of Kotaku. I make Highlight Reel. Send your clips to HighlightReel@kotaku.com

