Anime

The Japanese Town That's Covered In Evangelion

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:evangelion
evangelionanimejapan
Illustration for article titled The Japanese Town Thats Covered In iEvangelion/i
Image: Hakone Project

Hakone, Japan is known for mountain views, hot springs, and Evangelion.

The anime is set in Tokyo-3, a city constructed in Hakone. Earlier this year, it was first reported that the area would be teaming up with the iconic anime for an “Evangelion x Hakone 2020: Meet Evangelion in Hakone” collaboration that, most likely, hoped to lure tourists visiting Japan for the Olympics.

The Summer Games have been pushed to next year, but the collab still happened, with much of it making for striking visual images. 

Such as, Eva emblazoned on buses, a convenience store, garbage trucks, a ropeway station, a park, electric car charging ports, an outlet mall, and even a public restroom.

“Evangelion x Hakone 2020: Meet Evangelion in Hakone” was originally slated to run until June, but it has been extended through September.

I hope they leave the public restroom as is. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

