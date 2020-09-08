The Internet Reacts To Xbox Series S

Image : LG

Today, Microsoft revealed its smallest Xbox ever, the Xbox Series S. The internet, inevitably, reacted.



Advertisement

Upon first glance, the console does not look like a console, but a speaker, or maybe a washing machine, among other things...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But let’s not just judge the way it looks. That’s so superficial! There are many more important things, like how much it costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Screenshot : ResetEra

Screenshot : ResetEra

Advertisement

Some folks even had design ideas to improve the little Xbox’s design.



Advertisement

I think these fan-made designs are way better. (You listenin’, Microsoft?)

The Xbox Series S will be released on November 10 at a reasonable $299. That price is terrific! Its looks? Less so, in my opinion. But at that price, who cares!