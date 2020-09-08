The Internet Reacts To Xbox Series S

Today, Microsoft revealed its smallest Xbox ever, the Xbox Series S. The internet, inevitably, reacted.
Upon first glance, the console does not look like a console, but a speaker, or maybe a washing machine, among other things...
But let’s not just judge the way it looks. That’s so superficial! There are many more important things, like how much it costs.
Some folks even had design ideas to improve the little Xbox’s design.
I think these fan-made designs are way better. (You listenin’, Microsoft?)
The Xbox Series S will be released on November 10 at a reasonable $299. That price is terrific! Its looks? Less so, in my opinion. But at that price, who cares!
DISCUSSION
The price for what you get is awesome. Except I don’t like shoot em ups and sports which is like 98% of their game library.
Mostly just hoping this leads to a response from Nintendo and Sony on their console pricing for the PS5 and rumored Switch update.