The Internet Reacts To Tesla's Cybertruck, Which Looks Like A PS1 Car

As our colleagues at Jalopnik report, Tesla revealed the Cybertruck. It looks like something out of Total Recall—or better, yeah, something you’d drive in a PlayStation 1 game.
People have opinions! There are the series car ones, like this one on Reddit:
As well as the inevitable video game ones:
The video game comparisons certainly didn’t stop there.
The design certainly looks different!
I cannot wait to see what Tesla designs next.
