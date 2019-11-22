Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Internet Reacts

The Internet Reacts To Tesla's Cybertruck, Which Looks Like A PS1 Car

Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: Tesla

As our colleagues at Jalopnik report, Tesla revealed the Cybertruck. It looks like something out of Total Recall—or better, yeah, something you’d drive in a PlayStation 1 game.

People have opinions! There are the series car ones, like this one on Reddit:

Screenshot: r/cars
As well as the inevitable video game ones:

Screenshot: r/cars
Screenshot: r/cars
Screenshot: r/cars
The video game comparisons certainly didn’t stop there.

The design certainly looks different!

I cannot wait to see what Tesla designs next. 

For more, check out Jalopnik’s coverage (here and here).

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

