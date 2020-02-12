Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Internet Reacts

The Internet Reacts To Pokémon Home's New Professor Oak

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
7.0K
6
1
Screenshot: molthree, GameFreak

Pokémon Home launched on the Nintendo eShop last night, surprising players with a new character named Grand Oak. He joins the likes of Professor Oak and his cousin Samson Oak from Sun and Moon as the last addition.

In Japanese, the character’s name is Dai Ookido (ダイオーキド), which means “great” or “grand” Ookido. In Japanese, Professor Oak’s last name is Ookido.

Advertisement

Here is Grand Oak.

Advertisement

Grand Oak is inspiring reactions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Screenshot: stackablesoup (r/Pokemon)
Advertisement
Screenshot: ResetEra

People are trying to figure out his sunglasses.

Advertisement

And I guess this is the very first Grand Oak cosplay?

Advertisement

And people are just starting to create the inevitable fan art.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Expect more!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Borderlands 3 Gets Its First Level Cap Increase This Week

Dead Cells' Latest Expansion Makes A Good Thing So Much Better

Ubisoft Reveals A Surprise Division 2 Expansion 'Warlords of New York' That Is Designed To Revive The Game

Pokémon Home App Includes Bonus, Uh, Gif