The Internet Reacts To Pokémon Home's New Professor Oak

Screenshot : molthree

Pokémon Home launched on the Nintendo eShop last night, surprising players with a new character named Grand Oak. He joins the likes of Professor Oak and his cousin Samson Oak from Sun and Moon as the last addition.



In Japanese, the character’s name is Dai Ookido (ダイオーキド), which means “great” or “grand” Ookido. In Japanese, Professor Oak’s last name is Ookido.

Advertisement

Here is Grand Oak.

Advertisement

Grand Oak is inspiring reactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Screenshot : ResetEra

People are trying to figure out his sunglasses.

Advertisement

And I guess this is the very first Grand Oak cosplay?

Advertisement

And people are just starting to create the inevitable fan art.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expect more!