Piranha Plant has finally joined the fray in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Players are welcoming their new pot-bound friend.



I didn’t get Piranha Plant when it was announced. As a secret final fighter, a potted plant didn’t wow me, even if it did spit poison and spiked balls. Now that it’s actually out in the wild, I get it. She’s got little feet! How could you not love that? Other players were quicker on the uptake than me, it appears, and have been celebrating the plant’s arrival.

As a new plant mom, I also want to tenderly love and care for my plant babies. I just don’t run the risk of getting bitten by them.